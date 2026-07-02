Janata Dal (Secular) says Ramanagara bloS skipped door-to-door sir enumeration
India
Karnataka's big voter list update (SIR) is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.
The Janata Dal (Secular) called out booth-level officers (BLOs) in Ramanagara for skipping door-to-door visits and running an enumeration camp at a wedding hall instead, calling it an "insult to democracy" and demanding action.
Viral video raises Karnataka electioneering concerns
Things got more heated after a viral video showed a BJP-appointed agent handing out party pamphlets during BLO visits, raising concerns about electioneering.
The Chief Electoral Officer has asked people to report any such violations.
Still, the SIR drive has managed to reach over 11.2 million voters so far, covering about 20% of Karnataka's electorate as of July 2.