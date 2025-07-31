Next Article
Janmashtami 2025: Date, significance, rituals, and more
Janmashtami—the big celebration of Krishna's birth—lands this year on August 16, 2025.
The highlight is a special midnight ritual (Nishita Puja) marking Krishna's exact birth time, with most people fasting until after the ceremony.
Significance of the festival
It's not just about rituals—devotees bathe Krishna idols with milk and honey, dress them up, and offer sweets.
The famous Dahi Handi event sees teams forming human pyramids to break curd-filled pots, recreating Krishna's playful side.
Beyond all the fun and tradition, Janmashtami brings people together through music, dance, and vibrant decorations—reminding everyone of love, joy, and community spirit.