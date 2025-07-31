Janmashtami 2025: Date, significance, rituals, and more

Significance of the festival

It's not just about rituals—devotees bathe Krishna idols with milk and honey, dress them up, and offer sweets.

The famous Dahi Handi event sees teams forming human pyramids to break curd-filled pots, recreating Krishna's playful side.

Beyond all the fun and tradition, Janmashtami brings people together through music, dance, and vibrant decorations—reminding everyone of love, joy, and community spirit.