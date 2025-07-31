Malegaon blast case: NIA court to deliver verdict today
A big moment is here for the 2008 Malegaon blast case, as a special NIA court in Mumbai will finally give its verdict today.
The blast, which happened back on September 29, 2008, took six lives and injured 101 people.
Among the seven accused is retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, who insists the case against them is based on false evidence and pressured witnesses.
Accused's arguments and defense claims
Upadhyay and Lt. Col. Purohit argue they had no reason to be involved, pointing to their military service.
The defense claims that investigators tried to frame a "saffron terror" story by planting evidence—a point echoed by Sadhvi Pragya's lawyer, who also flagged issues with how things were handled.
Sameer Kulkarni, another accused, says he's confident today's verdict will clear their names.
With only seven out of 11 originally accused facing trial (including Sadhvi Pragya), this verdict marks a major chapter in a long-running legal fight.