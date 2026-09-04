Janmashtami begins in Uttar Pradesh as Yogi Adityanath visits Mathura

Governor Anandiben Patel visited Lucknow's Dwarkadhish Temple, connecting with volunteers and kids while wishing well for the state.

In Varanasi, ISKCON's special Maha Abhishek used 51 ingredients, and 108 varieties of dishes will be offered to Laddu Gopal.

Cities like Prayagraj, Kanpur, Agra, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Ayodhya are buzzing with midnight prayers, aartis, and devotional programs as crowds gather to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth.