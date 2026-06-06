Jantar Mantar protest demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET leak

Protesters cite stress and wasted effort

Protesters from across India spoke out about repeated failures in the exam system, sharing personal stories of stress and wasted effort.

A 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar said her family's sacrifices felt pointless after the leak.

Others echoed calls for urgent reforms to make exams fairer and less stressful for everyone.

As one parent put it, "Students are becoming suicidal and parents are suffering too, so he should know what country we are living in, what its education system offers, and what his future will look like four or five years down the line," followed by, "The education system has really derailed, while school fees are sky-rocketing. We often speak at home about what is going on in India, but he should also see it and understand."