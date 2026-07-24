Jantar Mantar protest over NEET-UG leak demands Education Minister resignation

The protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and CBSE marking issues has now stretched into its seventh week at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

What began with students under the Cockroach Janta Party banner has grown to include senior citizens (some in their 60s and 70s) standing alongside young people.

Protesters are calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and demanding big reforms in how public exams are run.