Jantar Mantar protest over NEET-UG leak demands Education Minister resignation
The protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and CBSE marking issues has now stretched into its seventh week at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.
What began with students under the Cockroach Janta Party banner has grown to include senior citizens (some in their 60s and 70s) standing alongside young people.
Protesters are calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and demanding big reforms in how public exams are run.
Intergenerational supporters demand exam system overhaul
Elderly supporters like Dev Nath Maurya say they're here "for this country's future," while others worry about student suicides linked to exam stress.
This intergenerational support is giving younger protesters an emotional lift, with many saying it feels like a true united front for change.
The key demands: more transparency in exam evaluations, real accountability when things go wrong, and a complete overhaul of the system, not just one resignation.