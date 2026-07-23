Jantar Mantar protest shuts 17 major Delhi Metro stations
India
17 major Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and Jhandewalan, have been shut for two days because of a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Delhi Metro Rail Corp. also shut down Jhandewalan station, leaving many daily routes in limbo.
Delhi commuters face longer, costlier trips
With so many stations closed, people are leaving home much earlier just to get to work or class on time.
Amit Kumar shared that he had to start his day 90 minutes early, while Mahipal Dhaka said higher travel costs and fewer options are making things tough.
Many have switched to busses and cabs, which means more traffic jams: some folks aren't getting home until 10pm.
If the protest keeps going, expect things to get even messier.