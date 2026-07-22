Jantar Mantar protests: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, police
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the central government and Delhi Police on two petitions flagging police brutality against Jantar Mantar protesters. The incidents occurred on July 20 and 21, when students and activists of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were protesting against repeated examination paper leaks. They had planned to march to Parliament but were stopped by police, leading to a violent crackdown with lathi charges and tear gas.
Legal proceedings
Delhi Police directed to preserve all relevant records
During the hearing, the bench, headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, said these weren't isolated incidents.
It asked Delhi Police to file a response within four weeks and directed them to preserve all relevant records, including CCTV footage.
Petitioners were given two weeks to file a rejoinder.
The matter will be heard again on September 11.
Protester treatment
Senior advocates allege female protesters molested by policemen
Appearing for one of the petitioners, senior Advocate N Hariharan argued that the protest was peaceful and constitutional rights were exercised.
However, they were met with brutality to the largest measure possible, he said.
Senior Advocate Vikas Singh echoed these concerns, going on to describe the measures adopted by the police.
"There are lathis with nails on them by which children are....beaten. Pellets and eletric baton were used."
"Is the manner in which peaceful protests will be treated?" he asked.
Allegations
Lady students were molested, claim petitioners
Hariharan also alleged that some girl protestors were molested by policemen and there is video evidence to prove it.
"That is why i want you to take a look at the videos. At least the policemen who are identifiable, an FIR should be registered against them and an inquiry should be made into the entire incident. I am not saying that people who caused injury to police officers should be let off," Hariharan contended.
Centre
Petitions filed for publicity: ASG
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju defended Delhi Police's actions, alleging stone-throwing by the crowd.
He said the petitions have been filed for publicity and should not be entertained.
"Though the petition looks impressive at the first blush, it is not so. These are petitions with ulterior motives. Persons...allegedly beaten up, have not come forward," he said.
However, the bench questioned the assertion, asking, "How can you say this is a publicity petition?" before asking the police to file a response.