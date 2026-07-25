Jantar Mantar protests produce around 15,000kg trash daily
India
Protests at Jantar Mantar are creating a huge waste problem: NDMC is now collecting around 15,000kg of trash every day, way up from the usual 500 to 600kg.
The area is overflowing with plastic bottles, food wrappers, and paper plates, making cleanup a real challenge.
NDMC, volunteers support cleanup amid illnesses
To manage the mess, NDMC workers are cleaning in three shifts using litter pickers and trucks, but police checks slow things down.
Overcrowding and open-air living conditions have caused health issues like viral infections and dehydration among protesters.
Volunteers have stepped in by setting up portable toilets and helping with collecting waste.
NDMC says this teamwork has really helped, though big challenges remain.