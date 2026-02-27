Japan visa applications in India to require prior appointments
What's the story
Starting March 2, 2026, applicants submitting Japan visa applications at select VFS Global centers in India will be required to book an appointment in advance. The new system will be implemented at centers in Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Puducherry. Applicants can only see available dates after entering their details online. Currently, this system is already in place at the Japan Visa Application Centre in Bengaluru.
System specifics
Applicants must note these details
Under the new rule, every applicant, including family members, will need an individual appointment slot. An appointment confirmation email must be carried to the center, and late arrivals may have to reschedule their appointments. The Consulate General of Japan in Bengaluru takes a minimum of six working days to process each application from the date it is submitted at their office.
Tourist influx
Record arrivals from India in 2025
Japan has seen a steady increase in arrivals from India over the past few years. In 2025, more than 3.15 lakh Indians visited Japan, making it a record year for Indian tourist arrivals. This growth is attributed to relaxed multiple-entry visa norms, increased aviation capacity, and a general rise in outbound travel from Indian metros.
Travel trends
Visa demand peaks during cherry blossom season
Visa demand usually peaks during Japan's high tourism seasons, such as cherry blossom months (March-April), summer festival season (June-August), autumn foliage (October-November), and winter ski season in Hokkaido (December-February). Improved air connectivity has made Japan more accessible with direct flight options from major Indian cities. Airlines like Air India, Japan Airlines, and All Nippon Airways now operate India-Japan routes, supplementing capacity during peak travel periods through one-stop connections via Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
System purpose
Appointment-based submission model aims to better manage seasonal surges
Officials have stated that the appointment-based submission model aims to better manage seasonal surges in visa applications and regulate daily application volumes. This change is expected to reduce overcrowding at high-footfall visa centers, especially in South India, and tighten security processes. For applicants who want to submit a visa application at the VFS Delhi Visa Application Centre on humanitarian grounds (death case/medical illness), they must send a request by emailing info.jpin@vfshelpline.com.