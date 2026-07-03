Japan joins India to condemn cross-border terrorism from Pakistan 

Justice demanded

Leaders demand immediate action against attackers

They also condemned the car bombing near Red Fort in November 2025, which killed 14 people. They called for the perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this "reprehensible act to be brought to justice without...delay." They also called for concerted actions against all UN-listed terrorist groups and entities, including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and their proxies, and to take resolute actions to root out terrorists' safe havens and eliminate terrorist financing channels and their nexus with transnational crime.