Japan pauses Indian mango imports over VHT humidity issues
India
Japan has hit pause on importing Indian mangoes after inspections found some treatment centers weren't meeting humidity standards.
India's plant protection officials are talking with Japan to sort things out, especially since the issue came up at VHT (vapor heat treatment) centers in Lucknow and near Visakhapatnam.
Most exports unaffected, Nepal checks residues
Japan wants mangoes treated at 90% humidity to keep pests like fruit flies away.
But this suspension won't really shake up Indian mango exports, since most of them head to the US and Europe anyway.
Meanwhile, Nepal is sticking with Indian mangoes but will keep checking for pesticide residues per global norms.