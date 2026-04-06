Japanese tourist scares off 5 men near Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort
India
A Japanese tourist was reportedly harassed by five men near Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur early Monday morning while she was heading to a temple.
Thankfully, her quick reaction and loud screams scared the group off before things got worse.
Police search suspects using CCTV
The tourist immediately reported what happened, and police teams, guided by station house officer Gotam Dotsara, are actively searching for the suspects using CCTV footage.
Meanwhile, officials sent her back to her hotel safely.