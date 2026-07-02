Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi for 20th summit
India
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi just landed in New Delhi for a three-day trip, marking the 20th annual summit between Japan and India.
She'll meet with Prime Minister Modi to talk about boosting cooperation, especially as global tensions rise, including in West Asia.
Japan spent over ₹22,000cr in Northeast
Even though Assam isn't on her schedule, the Northeast is a big deal for Japan's Indo-Pacific plans.
The region links South and Southeast Asia and had received over ₹22,000 crore from Tokyo by February 2025 for better roads, power, water, and health services.
Projects here also help secure key routes like the Siliguri Corridor, so expect Japan to keep investing in this strategic area.