Japan's weather agency confirms El Nino may weaken 2026 monsoon
India
El Nino has officially arrived, according to Japan's weather agency.
This climate event usually brings hotter weather, less rain, and a higher risk of droughts in India, so the 2026 monsoon could be weaker than usual.
The World Meteorological Organization is also warning that El Nino might shake up global weather patterns.
IOD could boost India monsoon
There's real concern for Indian farmers, since less rain can affect agriculture.
But there's a bit of hope: experts say a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) could develop around July.
If that happens, it might boost rainfall later in the season and help balance out some of El Nino's negative effects.