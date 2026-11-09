Jashpur man arrested for alleged murder of cousin's child
India
In Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, police arrested a 27-year-old man named Basudev (also called Tangnu) after he allegedly killed his cousin's four-year-old son.
The boy had been missing since November 5 before his body was found on Saturday, November 7, 2026, stuffed in a sack and dumped in a pit in a field in Lodhenapath Mahua village.
Basudev admitted online organ sale motive
Investigators said Basudev, who used to visit the family, used his familiarity to lure the child away and gave him alcohol before committing the crime.
He admitted he wanted to make quick money by selling organs online, influenced by things he saw on social media.
Police recovered body parts and weapons from the scene and are still looking into what led him down this path.