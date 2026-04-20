Jason Faulkner found dead in Abbey River after sister's funeral
India
Just days after carrying his sister Scarlett's casket at her funeral in Limerick, Jason Faulkner was found dead in the Abbey River on April 19, 2026.
The family is now facing an unimaginable loss, as Scarlett had died from injuries after an alleged assault on March 21.
Fire crews recover Jason Faulkner's body
Fire crews recovered Jason's body and he was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick.
While police have not officially named him yet, his family has confirmed his identity. An investigation is underway.
Scarlett, remembered as a caring mother and sister among her 16 siblings, lost her life following an assault that led to charges against a teenage girl and a woman.