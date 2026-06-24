Jaspreet Singh allegedly attacks witness Raghbir Singh inside Ludhiana gurdwara
India
An 84-year-old man was attacked inside a Ludhiana gurdwara's langar hall, reportedly over a family land feud.
The accused, Jaspreet Singh, 35, allegedly assaulted Raghbir Singh, who is a key witness in the ongoing court case about the disputed property.
Jaspreet has been booked for causing harm and hurting religious sentiments.
Utensils used, Jaspreet Singh on run
The incident took place on June 24, with Jaspreet using utensils to hit Raghbir, punching him, pulling his beard, and removing his turban, an act that is considered deeply disrespectful.
Police say Jaspreet is currently on the run; they are carrying out raids to find him while continuing their investigation.