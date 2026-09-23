Jawan Gautam Adhikari arrested for allegedly aiding Bangladeshis into India
India
An Indian Army jawan, Gautam Adhikari, has been arrested for allegedly helping two Bangladeshi nationals enter India illegally.
The two Bangladeshi nationals were caught by the Border Security Force at the Bitahri-Hakimpir border in North 24 Parganas, and Gautam Adhikari was later arrested as authorities dig deeper into what happened.
Investigators probe Adhikari, Bangladeshi nationals' crossing
Investigators are looking into why Adhikari, who is from Hoogly's Magra and currently posted in Jodhpur, got involved, and what brought Joy and Baishakhi Barui to cross the border this way.
The case is a reminder of how important it is to keep borders secure and watchful.