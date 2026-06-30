Jayant Gautam detained in Haidergarh over hoardings of Modi, Yogi
Jayant Gautam, son of former Congress MP A.P. Gautam, was briefly detained in Haidergarh, Uttar Pradesh, after he allegedly put up eye-catching hoardings along a highway.
The posters showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with tape over their mouths, calling out issues like alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple, inflation, unemployment, and exam paper leaks, definitely grabbing attention from passersby and social media alike.
Officials to register FIR against Gautam
Officials called the hoardings inappropriate and said an FIR will be registered against Gautam.
He was questioned by police but released after local Congress leaders stepped in.
Now, authorities are checking if he had permission to install the posters and are investigating his motives further.
The incident has sparked plenty of buzz online as people share photos of the controversial displays.