JEE Advanced 2026 posts record over 10,000 women qualifiers

Subham Kumar tops JEE Advanced 330/360

Subham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone grabbed the top spot with an All India Rank (AIR) of one and scored 330 out of 360.

Arohi Deshpande was this year's highest-ranked female candidate, landing at CRL rank 77 with a score of 280.

Out of nearly 200,000 registered candidates, more than 170,000 showed up for both papers, a sign that more students are taking their shot at IITs.