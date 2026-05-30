JEE Advanced 2026 results on jeeadv.ac.in June 1 10am.
India
JEE Advanced 2026 results are coming out on June 1 at 10am with IIT Kanpur handling the announcement.
Just head to jeeadv.ac.in and log in with your registration number, date of birth, and password to see your scorecard.
You'll find your subject-wise marks, total score, Common Rank List (CRL) rank, and whether you qualified, all in one place.
Download scorecard, verify details, contact authorities
Download your scorecard right from the website for future use.
Make sure all details are correct. If something looks off, reach out to the authorities as soon as possible so it gets sorted quickly.
And just a heads-up: objections to the answer key were already closed on May 26.
Good luck!