JEE Main 2026: Day 1 shift 1—Here's what went down

Overall, the paper was moderately challenging. Physics felt pretty manageable with lots of direct formula-based questions. Chemistry was the easiest—mostly straight from NCERT books and quick to finish if you were prepared. Maths took more time, with lengthy calculations in Algebra, Calculus, and Coordinate Geometry.

What should you know if you're next?

Aiming for about 40-50 attempts out of 75 would put you in a good spot this year.

Time management really mattered—Chemistry was easier and mostly NCERT-based, while Maths was lengthier and more time-consuming.

The pattern stayed much like last year's January session, so no big surprises if you've been following recent trends.