JEE Main 2026 final answer key out; results soon

Nine questions were dropped from Paper 1

After reviewing students' objections, experts decided to remove nine questions from Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

Full marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted the dropped questions, which were spread across different shifts; in some cases, candidates who were present in the exam may also receive the benefit depending on the official marking policy.

No more challenges will be accepted—the scores based on this final key are what count for this round of one of India's biggest engineering entrance exams.