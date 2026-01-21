JEE Main 2026: NTA warns students about fake paper leak scams

Fraudsters are popping up on platforms like X, asking for payment or personal details in connection with alleged paper-leak claims. The NTA wants everyone to steer clear—these are just traps meant to take advantage of stressed-out students.

Quick look at today's exam

The first shift of JEE Main 2026 (held January 21) had 75 questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Maths.

Physics was moderate with lots of formula-based problems; Chemistry felt easier than usual, while Maths was the toughest and most time-consuming—think long calculations in calculus and vectors.

If you're prepping for future shifts, these trends could help shape your strategy.