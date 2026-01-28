JEE Main 2026: Quick take on January 28 shift 1 exam
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 (BE/BTech) was held on Wednesday morning with its first shift.
The three-hour test covered Physics, Chemistry, and Math, with a mix of MCQs and numerical problems.
Here's the lowdown for anyone curious about how it went.
How tough was it?
Most students found the paper moderate overall, but Math stood out as the trickiest and ate up the most time—lots of lengthy problems in calculus, algebra, conics, and geometry.
Physics leaned heavily on NCERT topics like electromagnetism and mechanics, while Chemistry felt more balanced with questions from organic, inorganic, and physical sections.
Why does this matter?
If you're prepping for future shifts or Session 2, this feedback can help you spot common hurdles and plan your strategy.
Detailed expert analysis is coming soon; meanwhile, keep an eye out if you're taking the BArch/BPlanning paper on January 29!