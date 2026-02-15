JEE Main 2026 results delayed, new date announced
If you're waiting on your JEE Main 2026 results, there's a short delay: NTA has moved the release date from February 12 to February 16. The final answer key and toppers list will also drop that day.
About 14.5 lakh candidates registered for the exam this year between January 21-29—the highest ever for the January session.
How to check your scores
Once results are live, just head to jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in, plug in your application number and date of birth, and you'll see your subject-wise marks, total NTA score, percentile;
All-India rank may not be provided with Session 1 results.
Session 2 registration open until February 25
Session 2 registration is open until February 25 if you want another shot or a better score.
Those exams run April 2-9; results should be out by April 20.
Expected cutoffs: General (93-95), OBC-NCL (79-81), EWS (80-82), SC (60-62), ST (47-49).
Your best score across both sessions will decide your All India Rank.