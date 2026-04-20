JEE Main 2026 results live on jeemain.nta.nic.in for students

Check Session 2 results, download scorecard

Just head to the official site, find the Session 2 result link, and log in with your details.

Don't forget to download and save your scorecard: you'll need it later!

For those curious: around 1.1 million registered for Paper 1 and nearly 55,000 for Paper 2.

If you need more info or help, nta.ac.in has all the details.