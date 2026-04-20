JEE Main 2026 results live on jeemain.nta.nic.in for students
India
The wait is over: JEE Main 2026 results are now live on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Over 1.1 million students took the exam this April across hundreds of centers in India and even abroad, hoping for that big step toward their dream colleges.
Check Session 2 results, download scorecard
Just head to the official site, find the Session 2 result link, and log in with your details.
Don't forget to download and save your scorecard: you'll need it later!
For those curious: around 1.1 million registered for Paper 1 and nearly 55,000 for Paper 2.
If you need more info or help, nta.ac.in has all the details.