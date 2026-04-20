JEE Main 2026 results released and scorecards available on jeemain.nta.nic.in
India
JEE Main 2026 results have just dropped!
You can grab your scorecard on jeemain.nta.nic.in, where you'll find your name, roll number, subject-wise NTA percentiles, and whether you've made it to JEE Advanced.
Fix scorecard errors, math leads tie-breaking
If anything looks off in your scorecard, getting details fixed is important for counseling.
For tie scores, here's how it works: in BE/BTech (Paper one), math scores break the tie first, then physics and chemistry; if there's still a tie, accuracy comes into play.
The same logic applies for BArch (Paper two A) and BPlanning (Paper two B), with math always leading the way.