JEE Main 2026 results released and scorecards available on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Fix scorecard errors, math leads tie-breaking

If anything looks off in your scorecard, getting details fixed is important for counseling.

For tie scores, here's how it works: in BE/BTech (Paper one), math scores break the tie first, then physics and chemistry; if there's still a tie, accuracy comes into play.

The same logic applies for BArch (Paper two A) and BPlanning (Paper two B), with math always leading the way.