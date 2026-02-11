JEE Main 2026 Session 1 final answer key releasing today

JEE Main Session 1 results are expected by February 12. You'll be able to check your score on jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in—super important if you're eyeing JEE Advanced, counselling/admissions, or admissions into BE/BTech, BArch, or BPlanning.

About Session 1 exam

Session 1 ran from January 21-29, 2026, with Paper-1 in two shifts daily and Paper-2 on January 29 morning.

The final answer key lets you estimate your rank before official percentiles drop—so it's a handy way to get a head start on your next steps.