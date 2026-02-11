JEE Main 2026 Session 1 final answer key releasing today
India
The NTA is set to release the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 on February 11.
Students had until February 6 to challenge the provisional key, and now NTA will verify those and prep percentiles for scorecards.
Results expected by tomorrow
JEE Main Session 1 results are expected by February 12.
You'll be able to check your score on jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in—super important if you're eyeing JEE Advanced, counselling/admissions, or admissions into BE/BTech, BArch, or BPlanning.
About Session 1 exam
Session 1 ran from January 21-29, 2026, with Paper-1 in two shifts daily and Paper-2 on January 29 morning.
The final answer key lets you estimate your rank before official percentiles drop—so it's a handy way to get a head start on your next steps.