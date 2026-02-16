JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results delayed further
India
NTA has published the final answer keys for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 after reviewing student complaints and expert feedback—nine questions were dropped in the process.
You can now check your likely scores on jeemain.nta.nic.in (no login needed).
The source had said results were expected to be announced by February 12.
CFI demands bonus marks for problematic questions
The Coaching Federation of India isn't fully satisfied—they've flagged 17 provisional questions as problematic, saying 10 are "fundamentally flawed" and should be awarded as bonus questions, while seven have technical errors.
They demanded bonus marks for the affected questions.