JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results on February 16: Check rank

How to predict your likely rank

Platforms like Shiksha, ALLEN, Career Point and CPA-Agent use NTA data and past trends to turn your marks into percentiles—think of it as translating your score into where you stand among everyone else.

For example, scoring between 180-200 usually lands you around the 99th percentile (rank 8,000-10,000), while scores in the 120-160 range generally fall in the mid-to-high 90s percentile, with predicted ranks varying across predictors (roughly 20,000-60,000).

Just remember: if your exam shift was easier or tougher than others, that could affect how your marks convert to percentiles.