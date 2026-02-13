JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results on February 16: Check rank
JEE Main 2026's first session wrapped up on January 29, with more than 13 lakh candidates appearing across two shifts each day.
While you wait for the official results (coming by February 16), you can already get a good idea of your potential rank using some handy online predictors.
How to predict your likely rank
Platforms like Shiksha, ALLEN, Career Point and CPA-Agent use NTA data and past trends to turn your marks into percentiles—think of it as translating your score into where you stand among everyone else.
For example, scoring between 180-200 usually lands you around the 99th percentile (rank 8,000-10,000), while scores in the 120-160 range generally fall in the mid-to-high 90s percentile, with predicted ranks varying across predictors (roughly 20,000-60,000).
Just remember: if your exam shift was easier or tougher than others, that could affect how your marks convert to percentiles.
Why use a predictor?
AI-powered tools compare your marks with those of thousands of other students and factor in seat availability and category quotas.
While they're not perfect—predictions are estimates and may differ from your final rank—they're still super helpful for planning which colleges to aim for during JoSAA counseling.
So if you're eager to map out next steps before February 16, these predictors are worth a shot.