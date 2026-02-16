JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results out: Check cut-off scores
India
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results dropped on February 16. If you took the exam, just log in with your application number and password to see your score.
The big news? The cut-offs for moving ahead to JEE Advanced and JoSAA counseling—key steps if you're aiming for an IIT—are out too.
Cut-offs for JEE Advanced, JoSAA
Based on recent trends, the expected cut-off percentile is 93-95 for General, around 80-82 for GEN-EWS, 79-81 for OBC, 61-64 for SC, 48-50 for ST, and between 0.001-1.0 for PwD candidates.
These scores decide who gets a shot at the next level—so double-check where you stand!