JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results expected April 20

Revised answer key after chemistry errors

A revised answer key was released after some chemistry questions were flagged for errors, which means final scores might look a bit different for some.

Once the results are out on jeemain.nta.nic.in, you'll get your All India Rank, percentile scores, and see if you're eligible for JEE Advanced.

Also worth noting: Kerala students topped B.Arch. and B.Planning in Session 1, and JoSAA will manage admissions to nearly 63,000 seats across top institutes this year.