JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results expected April 20
India
If you sat for JEE Main 2026 Session 2, your wait is almost over. NTA will declare the results by April 20.
The exam ran from April 2-8 across India and in 14 cities abroad, with more than 1.1 million students taking part.
Revised answer key after chemistry errors
A revised answer key was released after some chemistry questions were flagged for errors, which means final scores might look a bit different for some.
Once the results are out on jeemain.nta.nic.in, you'll get your All India Rank, percentile scores, and see if you're eligible for JEE Advanced.
Also worth noting: Kerala students topped B.Arch. and B.Planning in Session 1, and JoSAA will manage admissions to nearly 63,000 seats across top institutes this year.