JEE Main 2027 registration opens with November 22 deadline
India
JEE Main 2027 registration is now open!
If you're planning to take a shot at top engineering colleges, you can sign up on jeemain.nta.nic.in until November 22.
The first round of exams runs from January 20-24 and January 28.
Missed the deadline? There's a late fee window from November 23-26, plus you can tweak your application between November 27-29.
JEE Main CBT and eligibility details
The exam's fully online (CBT) and offered in 13 languages, including English and Hindi.
You're eligible if you finished Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, or are appearing in 2027 (no upper age limit here)!
You get three consecutive years to attempt it after qualifying.
Session two registration starts January 5, with April exams giving you another shot at those dream engineering seats.