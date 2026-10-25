JEE Main 2027 registration opens with November 22 deadline

JEE Main 2027 registration is now open!

If you're planning to take a shot at top engineering colleges, you can sign up on jeemain.nta.nic.in until November 22.

The first round of exams runs from January 20-24 and January 28.

Missed the deadline? There's a late fee window from November 23-26, plus you can tweak your application between November 27-29.