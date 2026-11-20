JEE Main 2027 Session 1 records 12,23,255 registrations, 10,10,941 paid
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 has reached 12,23,255 registrations, though only 10,10,941 candidates have paid their fees so far.
That's a bit lower than last year's (2026) turnout, but there's still time: registration closes on November 22 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates must complete registration and payment
To lock in your spot, make sure you've finished both registration and fee payment.
Double-check your details, like name, category, photo, and signature, before submitting.
Don't forget to download the confirmation page after payment as proof.
If you get stuck or have questions, NTA's helpline and email are there to help out.