JEE Main 2027 syllabus released unchanged from 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in
India
The JEE Main 2027 syllabus is out, and there are no surprises: it remains unchanged from the 2026 syllabus.
You can grab the full details from jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The syllabus covers 54 units split between math, physics, and chemistry.
JEE Main Paper 1: units, practice
Paper one is for B.E./B.Tech aspirants: math has 14 units (think algebra, calculus), while physics and chemistry have 20 each (from mechanics to organic chemistry).
If you're aiming for a good score, focus on the official topics and make sure to practice previous years' question papers: they really help you get used to the exam pattern.