JEE Main Session 1 results delayed; new date is here
If you're one of the 13 lakh students waiting on JEE Main Session 1 results, hang in there—the NTA has moved the result date from February 12 to February 16.
The wait is a bit longer, but your scorecard is almost here.
How to check your scores
Once results drop, just head to jeemain.nta.nic.in, click the "Session 1 Scorecard" link, and log in with your application number and either your date of birth or password.
The provisional answer key was released in early February 2026 and challenges closed a few days later; now it's just a matter of time until the final scores are up.
Why JEE Main matters so much
JEE Main isn't just any test—it decides who gets into top engineering colleges across India.
If you make it into the top 2.5 lakh, you'll qualify for JEE Advanced (the next big step), plus these scores are key for JoSAA counseling for IITs and NITs.
So yeah, this result really counts!