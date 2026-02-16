JEE Main Session 1 results out; 12 students score 100%

Some questions were dropped from the answer key, with four marks awarded to candidates in the affected shifts, and while Physics and Chemistry were pretty manageable, Math had some tough calculations in certain shifts.

What's next?

These results decide who moves on to JEE Advanced—the next big step if you're aiming for an IIT seat.

Top scorers also get a shot at undergraduate engineering and architecture programs at participating institutions.

If you sat for Session 1, your scorecard's already up at jeemain.nta.nic.in, which should help you prep for Session 2.

Session 2 schedule is not specified in the source; check the official NTA notice for Session 2 dates—no re-checks or re-evaluations this time, so check your result carefully!