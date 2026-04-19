JEE Main Session 2 results drop April 20, NTA explains
India
JEE Main 2026 Session two results drop on April 20, and if you're wondering how fairness is kept when everyone gets different question papers, here's the scoop:
NTA uses a normalization process so that no matter which shift or day you wrote your exam, everyone's performance is judged on a level playing field.
JEE Main scores converted to percentiles
Instead of just raw marks, your scores are turned into percentiles that show how you did compared to others in your shift.
The top scorer in each shift gets the 100th percentile, and everyone else's scores are scaled accordingly.
This method makes sure nobody is unfairly helped or hurt by getting an easier or tougher paper.
Percentiles are calculated up to seven decimal places to keep things super accurate and avoid ties.