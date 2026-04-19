JEE Main Session 2 results drop April 20, NTA explains

JEE Main scores converted to percentiles

Instead of just raw marks, your scores are turned into percentiles that show how you did compared to others in your shift.

The top scorer in each shift gets the 100th percentile, and everyone else's scores are scaled accordingly.

This method makes sure nobody is unfairly helped or hurt by getting an easier or tougher paper.

Percentiles are calculated up to seven decimal places to keep things super accurate and avoid ties.