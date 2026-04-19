JEE Main Session 2 results released April 20 check online
India
JEE Main Session two results are coming out this April 20!
If you took the exam between April 2-8, you can check your scores by logging in at jeemain.nta.nic.in with your application number and password.
The answer key was released earlier, and students had a chance to raise objections.
Scorecard shows NTA scores percentiles rank
Your scorecard will show subject-wise NTA scores, percentiles, and rank, all super important if you're aiming for JEE Advanced 2026.
Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main get to register for Advanced (starting April 23).
Results for Paper two (B.Arch/B.Planning) are expected in early May, so keep an eye out if that's your stream!