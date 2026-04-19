JEE Main Session 2 results released April 20 check online

Scorecard shows NTA scores percentiles rank

Your scorecard will show subject-wise NTA scores, percentiles, and rank, all super important if you're aiming for JEE Advanced 2026.

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main get to register for Advanced (starting April 23).

Results for Paper two (B.Arch/B.Planning) are expected in early May, so keep an eye out if that's your stream!