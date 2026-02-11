JEE Mains Session 1 results expected tomorrow
JEE Mains Session 1 results are out February 12, so if you sat for the exam, get ready to check your scorecard on jeemain.nta.nic.in using your application number and either your date of birth or password.
The final answer key will also be released before or around the time the results are declared.
Provisional answer keys were released last week
Session 1 was held on January 21-25 and January 28-29, with Paper I held in two shifts on the days it was conducted, and Paper II on January 29.
Provisional answer keys dropped February 4, and students could challenge them until February 5 or February 6 for ₹200 per question.
Any accepted objections mean everyone's answer key gets updated.
Session 2, JEE Advanced ahead
Session 2 happens April 2-9, with those results expected by April 20.
Details on how session scores will be used for the final merit list and All India Rank will be announced by the authorities.
After Session 2, cut-offs come out—and if you're among about 2.5 lakh candidates, you'll qualify for JEE Advanced.
Good luck!