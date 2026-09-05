Jeetendra Mishra completes 3-day Ayodhya visit as Ram Mandir CEO

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra just wrapped up his three-day visit to Ayodhya as the newly appointed first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Over September 3-5, he checked out how things are running, especially finances and staff, and discussed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to help make daily temple management more efficient.