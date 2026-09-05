Jeetendra Mishra completes 3-day Ayodhya visit as Ram Mandir CEO
Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra just wrapped up his three-day visit to Ayodhya as the newly appointed first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Over September 3-5, he checked out how things are running, especially finances and staff, and discussed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to help make daily temple management more efficient.
Mishra briefed on donation embezzlement case
Mishra officially steps in as the trust's newly appointed first chief executive officer (CEO) on September 8.
He'll oversee everything from temple administration to finances, and coordinate with government agencies.
During his visit, he also joined trust members for an informal meeting (both in-person and online) about a proposed plan on the day-to-day working of Ram Mandir, the SOP to be allowed in future, temple's staff, and other important issues.
Mishra was also brought up to speed on a recent donation embezzlement case that led to reforms within the trust.