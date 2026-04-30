Jeetu Munda brought sister's skeleton to Keonjhar bank, Odisha probes
India
In a story that has caught national attention, Jeetu Munda brought his late sister's skeleton to a Keonjhar bank, hoping it would finally convince them she had passed away so he could access her funds.
The shocking move led the Odisha chief minister to order an official investigation.
Investigators find bank staff failed Munda
Investigators found that the bank staff did not guide Munda properly, even after he and his sister visited several times before.
He spent over half an hour at the branch but still left aggrieved.
Now, political leaders are calling for justice and support for Munda; the state has offered him 30,000 rupees in aid.