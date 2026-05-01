Jeetu Saini killed in Bulandshahr police chase after triple murder

Six others detained, families demand demolition

Police say Saini was shot after he tried to escape with an accomplice, who managed to get away, while two officers were also injured in the crossfire.

A pistol was recovered from the scene.

With Saini gone, six others tied to the case are now in custody.

The victims' families said they are satisfied with police action but want properties linked to the accused demolished for justice.

Heavy security remains around Saini's home.