Jeevansathi report: Caste no longer matters in Indian marriages

A new Jeevansathi report shows Indian marriage trends are shifting fast. Caste preference for partners has dropped from 91% to 54% since 2016—and it's even lower in big cities at 49%. More people now focus on finding the right match, not just sticking to tradition.

Emotional readiness trumps age, income The median age for starting the partner search moved from 27 to 29, with most people saying being emotionally ready matters more than hitting a certain age or income.

In fact, 90% now prioritize the right connection over ticking boxes.

Self-managed profiles up by 10% Self-managed profiles jumped from 67% to 77%, showing more singles want control over their search.

Still, nearly seven out of 10 say parental guidance is important—so it's about balancing independence with family support.