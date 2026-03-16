'Jellyfish' light in sky: What causes this rare spectacle
On March 15, 2026, people in Sikkim and Darjeeling spotted a glowing, jellyfish-shaped light drifting across the evening sky.
Turns out, it was most likely caused by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida: the rocket's exhaust plumes caught sunlight high above Earth, creating this rare spectacle for about five to seven minutes.
Why did we see the glowing shapes?
The glowing shapes appeared because rocket exhaust at high altitudes can still catch sunlight even after sunset on the ground.
This scattered light creates luminous patterns visible from far away—a cool side effect that's happened with other twilight rocket launches.
How to catch a similar view
If you're hoping to catch something similar, keep an eye on SpaceX's launch schedule—especially for launches timed near twilight (when high-altitude plumes can remain sunlit).
The best view is during clear evenings with an open horizon; watch for those glowing shapes in the sky just after sunset!