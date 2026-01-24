JeM commander Usman killed in J&K encounter
India
Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Usman was shot dead by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
The operation kicked off after intel revealed he was hiding out in Parhetar village and holding civilians hostage.
Some reports said the standoff concluded within 10 minutes, and civilians were evacuated.
How the operation unfolded
Usman had been active since 2024 and linked to six terror attacks—including murders of both civilians and security personnel in the Kathua area.
Security teams started tracking him down on January 7 but it took 16 days to finally corner him.
During the operation, police busted three hideouts—some hidden in caves—and recovered an M4 rifle and grenades.