JeM, HM shifting bases to Pakistan's KPK after Operation Sindoor
Following India's Operation Sindoor earlier in 2024—which took down nine major terror camps—Pakistan-backed groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have moved their bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).
This shift is a calculated move to dodge future Indian strikes.
JeM held recruitment rally with police protection
By settling in KPK, these groups are using the region's tough terrain and links to Afghanistan for cover, making it harder for Indian forces to reach them.
JeM even held a public recruitment rally with police protection, where a speaker claimed the Pakistan Army Chief ordered protection and honors at JeM funerals—showing open ties between militants and officials.
With new training camps popping up, KPK is becoming a bigger terror hub, raising concerns about more cross-border attacks into Kashmir.
All this happens while Pakistan still chairs global forums like the UN Security Council, highlighting the tricky balance between its international image and what's happening on the ground.