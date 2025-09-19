JeM, HM shifting bases to Pakistan's KPK after Operation Sindoor

JeM held recruitment rally with police protection

By settling in KPK, these groups are using the region's tough terrain and links to Afghanistan for cover, making it harder for Indian forces to reach them.

JeM even held a public recruitment rally with police protection, where a speaker claimed the Pakistan Army Chief ordered protection and honors at JeM funerals—showing open ties between militants and officials.

With new training camps popping up, KPK is becoming a bigger terror hub, raising concerns about more cross-border attacks into Kashmir.

All this happens while Pakistan still chairs global forums like the UN Security Council, highlighting the tricky balance between its international image and what's happening on the ground.