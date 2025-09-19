Next Article
Man bites off snake's head after being bitten by it
India
In a wild turn of events from Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, Venkatesh bit off the head of a black krait snake after it bit him while he was walking home.
Instead of panicking, he reportedly killed the venomous snake and took its body home—then actually slept next to it.
Venkatesh's health gets worse due to venom
Soon after, Venkatesh's health got worse due to the venom, so his family rushed him to Srikalahasti Area Hospital at midnight.
He needed more advanced care and was moved to Tirupati Ruia Hospital, where he's now under critical observation.
Locals have called the whole incident "unbelievable" and "terrifying," especially since black kraits are known for their dangerous venom.